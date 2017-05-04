A 25-year-old National Youth Service Corps Member in Abuja was killed by Armed robbers three days to the end of her mandatory one year service, PUNCH reports.

Charity Thilza who hailed from Borno State was killed along Wuse 2 Road while she was returning home from a nightclub in Carribean, Wuse 2, around 3am on Monday, May 1.

The ‘passing-out parade,’ which marked the completion of her one-year programme, would hold on Thursday (today). She studied Linguistics and English at the University of Maiduguri.

It was learnt that Thilza and four friends, identified simply as Lola, Bisi, Pooja (an Indian) and a man had attended a show at the club, where a hip hop artiste, Chibuzor Azubuike, popularly called Phyno, performed on Sunday.

They were said to be returning home from the party in a car the following day when the robbers gave them a chase.

The assailants reportedly shot at the car repeatedly and some of the bullets pierced through the windscreen and hit Thilza, who was sitting at the back. One of the friends, Lola, was said to have also sustained gunshot injuries.

The robbers however retreated when they noticed that the driver of the car was heading towards a police station.

Thilza’s close friend, Thlama Bukar, said she was rushed to a hospital, but was rejected. She said she died on the way to another hospital that she was referred to.