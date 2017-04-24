Tears flowed as the National Youth Service Corps member, Mr Toriseju Lodge who was shot dead at Oghara in Delta State by a gunman was shot dead in front of his apartment.

Lodge who was serving in Imo State was said to have return to his rented apartment in Oghara, where he has been staying as a student of Western Delta before passing out to celebrate Easter with friends when the gunman who was said to be wearing a mask, struck -shooting him multiple times.

The corpse was decorated with NYSC corpers uniform as his fellow corpers reportedly refused to take refreshments due to the sad way the the young man died.