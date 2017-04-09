The NYSC member that died after playing a football match with fellow corps members in Sokoto State was finally laid to rest on Friday, April 7, in his hometown Alkpa-ugbokolo Okpoku Local Government Area of Benue State.

Anthony Ochai who died on March 30, was serving at the Government Secondary School, Tsamaye, Sabon-Birni Local Government in Sokoto state.

“He was resting after a football match between the various batches of the scheme, suddenly he just collapsed and died,” said the state NYSC Coodinator, Musa Abubakar.

“His remains were brought to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and it was confirmed that he died of heart failure” he added.

See more photos below;