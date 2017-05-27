National Youth Service Corps members at the Lagos Orientation camp were forced to sleep outside because the camp has become overcrowded.
Disturbing pictures of the corpers sleeping outside were shared by a Facebook user, Aniebet Anie Udo who added that they were chased out by soldiers from the registration hall which made them resort to sleeping on the floor.
THE SAME THING IN ZAMFARA WHERE COPPERS WERE ASKED TO SLEEP IN A CLASSROOM BECAUSE OF NO ACCCOMODATION WITH ORDINARY MAT