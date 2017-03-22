Menu
Advertise
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Nigerian Newspapers
Latest Breaking Newspaper Headlines In Nigeria Today | READ NEWS NOW!
Latest President Buhari News, Ministers List, Appointments & Decisions In Nigeria
Follow
Home
Nigeria
Entertainment & Sport
Videos
Metro
Opinion
Trending
Inspiration
WEIRD
Home
»
NIGERIAN NEWS
»
NYSC Releases Mobilization Timetable For 2017 Prospective Batch A Corps Members
NYSC Releases Mobilization Timetable For 2017 Prospective Batch A Corps Members
By
Anu
/
National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have released the mobilization timetable for 2017 prospective batch A Corps members. It was released on their timetable today.
See below
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Sponsored
by
Place your ad here
Loading...
Read Nigerian Celebrity & Entertainment News on StarGist.com
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name