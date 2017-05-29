The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would soon begin posting corps members to farms according to NYSC DG, Suleiman Kazaure.

Mr. Kazaure said this in an interview with journalists during his official visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun State.

He said that the move to deploy corps members in farms as in line with the agricultural development programme of the NYSC.

According to him, the NYSC has concluded preparations to begin the posting at the conclusion of the three-week orientation exercise.

He said that Bauchi, Oyo, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had been earmarked for the pilot phase.

“It should interest you to know that the NYSC will soon begin its agricultural development scheme where corps members will be posted to farms for their primary assignments.

“Already the NYSC has acquired active farmlands across the nation’s geopolitical zones with four already fully operational in Kwali, Bauchi, Oyo and Kebbi.

“After this orientation programme for the Batch ‘A’ corps members, we will begin posting some of them to these farms as a pilot phase.

“Though we are starting with four states for now, we will integrate the other states as time goes, the project is ongoing,” Mr. Kazaure said.