Two unidentified men on Wednesday, May 17 stabbed to death a Theatre Arts student of the Obafemi Awolowo University while heading home from campus.

Ayoola Ayorinde aka AYbillion, the father of a 4-month-old child he fathered with his course mate, was planning to submit his final year project when the incident occured. .

He was reportedly walking home with his brother, because he stayed off campus. His brother was walking some few steps away from him as he was pressing his phone, when two men came with a bike and stab him right on the chest and zoom off.

He removed the knife and tried chasing them, but he couldn’t go far. He fell and was rushed to the hospital, the place was stitched, he stayed for another 4 hours, but later died.