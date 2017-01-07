The case filed against the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi by the Oluwo Oke of Iwo Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye has been discontinued due to pressure put on the latter by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State and other eminent personalities.

Adeoye said this on Friday, January 6 while speaking with journalists on the court premises after the presiding magistrate, Mr. Olusola Aluko, transferred the case for reassignment.

Oluwo Oke said, “I have to withdraw the case because of people like Baba Olusegun Obasanjo, the governor and other eminent personalities, who begged me to withdraw it.

“I have to do that in the interest of peace in the state. Although I am an Oba, there are people, who one should also respect.”

Oba Adeoye’s counsel, Mr. Soji Oyetayo, had earlier told the court that his client had filed a notice of withdrawal due to pleas from prominent personalities and he obliged them in the interest of peace.

Recall that the Oluwo-Oke dragged his brother king, the Oluwo of Iwoland to court over superiority issue between the duo which eventually pitched their subjects against themselves and almost turned violent in the Iwoland and its suburbs