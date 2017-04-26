Oba Of Lagos Ignores Ooni Of Ife

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu publicly declined to respond to the greeting of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at a public event.

In the 25 seconds video which has gone viral, the Ooni of Ife is seen arriving the venue of the event which had the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu II, sitting beside an unidentified oba.

The Ooni walked over to greet the obas, but as soon as he offered the Oba of Lagos his hands, Oba Akiolu looked away and dismissed him with a wave of the hand and Ooni walked back to his seat as if nothing happened.

Watch Video Below;

See the reactions below;

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria