The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu publicly declined to respond to the greeting of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at a public event.

In the 25 seconds video which has gone viral, the Ooni of Ife is seen arriving the venue of the event which had the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu II, sitting beside an unidentified oba.

The Ooni walked over to greet the obas, but as soon as he offered the Oba of Lagos his hands, Oba Akiolu looked away and dismissed him with a wave of the hand and Ooni walked back to his seat as if nothing happened.

Watch Video Below;

Whatever is between Oni of Ife and Oba of Lagos, they will resolve it. It is not in your place to drag any of them. Have some respect. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) April 25, 2017

What do u expect from a political oba…..? Feeding fat from tax payers money….. Oba of lagos — Otunba Michaels (@emperorseries) April 26, 2017

What an acts of arrogance. It is very unfortunately that Oba of Lagos disgrace himself not d highly respected Oni of ife he mocks. https://t.co/ybsxDUWcaG — Kindkike (@KIsijola) April 26, 2017

Somebody better call Oba of Lagos to order before what happened to Bode Thomas In Nov 23 1953, Happened to him..😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/woKnOPISf3 — Moe Trendz (@MoeTrendz) April 25, 2017

When an Igbo man like me want to put mouth in Oba of Lagos vs Ooni of Ife matter but remembers i live in Lagos and Lagoon still dey pic.twitter.com/pUnuhdVpZJ — Emmanuel (@emma_dele) April 25, 2017

We have thrown our traditions away. Everyone in that room, including the Oba of Lagos ought to rise immediately the Ooni of Ife entered. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 25, 2017

If not for civilization and political state, Oba of Lagos is supposed to be sending Isakole to Ooni and Alaafin every year. — Adesola. (@Solar_unique) April 25, 2017

By far. The oba of Lagos isn’t even a “valid” Yoruba King sef https://t.co/ccATNLJZHy — Kanoba Apealokha J (@JUBRILKANOBA) April 25, 2017

The attitude of the Oba of Lagos to the Ooni of ife shows the traditions of the yoruba people has weakened seriously in recent times. — Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo (@Mr_Wizzo) April 25, 2017