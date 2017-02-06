Emissaries of Omo N’Oba Nedo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II disrupted a church service at the Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel in Benin, the Edo State capital.

They were over a member, who reportedly committed suicide in the place of worship.

It was learnt that family and members of the church had allegedly brought down the victim from where he was dangling and rushed him to a nearby hospital to conceal the incident and to avert consequences.

But the incident later attracted the attention of the Benin monarch who quickly deployed the Ewanse (palace functionaries) to the church located on Upper Erhunwumse Street in the ancient town.

Following the intervention of the palace, tension was said to have heightened among the leadership and members of the Pentecostal church as they tried to ensure the case did not get out of hands.

It was learnt that the visit by palace functionaries was informed by an alleged disobedience by leadership of the church to placate the gods of Benin Kingdom over the abominable act.

The palace functionaries were said to have engaged representatives of the church in a dialogue which lasted several hours. The meeting aimed at resolving the impasse.

The leader of the Ewanse group said the gathering would not have been necessary had the leadership of the church done the needful as required in Benin tradition and culture.

He said the palace was angered because the church flagrantly removed a traditional sign placed on the building by palace functionaries which signifies an alleged abominable act was committed by a church worker.

He added that, as a matter of urgency, the leadership of the church must visit the palace to enquire about the sacrificial items needed to appease the gods of the land.