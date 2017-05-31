The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has advised Nigerians not to get themselves involved when polticians disagree because they always settle their differences.

Oba Akiolu said this in a statement on Tuesday, May 30 during the 60th birthday of Mrs. Folashade Ashafa, the wife of the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Gbenga Ashafa.

The statement said the event, which held at the Grand View, Magodo, Lagos, was attended by the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Gbenga Makanjuola; Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; a former Minister of Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Otun Are Demola Seriki; Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Wasiu Ehinlokun; and Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, among others.

The statement said, “His Imperial Majesty said while people would take sides with politicians and develop enmity and grudges for supporters of rival parties, the politicians never take their differences personal and always know how to reconcile behind closed doors.

“He, therefore, advised all Nigerians to learn how to allow politicians settle their differences without interference or unnecessary sensationalisation of issues.

“Oba Akiolu spoke glowingly of the woman and her husband, saying Senator Gbenga Ashafa could only have achieved much because he had a good wife who gave him peace and kept the home front solid.”