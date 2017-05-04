An official of the National Emergency Management Authority, NEMA has revealed that the fire at the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Tuesday afternoon affected a section of the palace where traditional regalia were kept, Premium Times reports.

Ibrahim Farinloye said the fire was quickly nipped in the bud by the various emergency agencies on ground. “The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately,” he stated. “But it has been put off by the combined efforts of federal fire service and state fire service,” he added.