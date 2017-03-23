Shanghai Shenhua’s Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins as through his Obafemi Martins Foundation (OMF) donated over 5,000 wheelchairs and crutches to disabled people at an event held at the National Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday, March 21.

The wheelchairs and crutches, valued at tens of millions of naira, will be given to physically challenged non-athletes in Surulere, Orile Iganmu, Lagos Island and Yaba.

In his address, Martins’ representative Deji Olusesan said the core of the foundation is to reach out to the less privileged in the society rather than wait for the government to do everything.

”Giving back to the community is our slogan and that is the essence of this presentation,” said Olusesan.

”Donating to people with disabilities is a section of what we have been doing because we have carried out several charity works and more are in progress.

”Obafemi Martins is a giver and he has vowed to continue doing this till he is tired because he wants to see everyone happy.’’

See more photos below;