Outgoing US President, Barack Obama last Saturday, January 7 served as a groomsman during the wedding ceremony of his assistant.

His longtime aide, Marvin Nicholson, married his lover, Helen Pajcic, at a private residence in Jacksonville, Florida, last weekend.

Secretary of State, John Kerry officiated the ceremony.

First Lady Michelle was not in attendance.

Both the bride and groom have worked in the Obama administration.

The groom is White House trip director, personal aide and golf partner to Obama, while the bride works on policy for the U.S. Department of Education, according to the Washington Post.

See more photos below;