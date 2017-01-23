Former US President, Barack Obama was seen playing golf at Mirage, CA, in California on his first day out of office. He started his day as a private citizen with a trip to the gym.
Obama played at the private course which belongs to tech Billionaire Larry Ellison by himself and even drove the cart around without a chauffer.
See more photos below;
