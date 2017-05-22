Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has disclosed why he chose to make amends with former Lagos State governor and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Obanikoro said contrary to the media speculations, he was yet to pitch his tent with the All Progressives Congress, but was planning towards that direction.

He told Punch that, “In this instance, whatever step I am taking or will take later is about public interest. It is about the overall interest of the community that I represent, and my supporters who see me as their true representative.

“Politics is not static; it is very dynamic and when certain interest, especially the one that borders on public interest is challenged, a politician that is worth his onions must react immediately.”

Asked if he is still a member of the PDP, the former minister said, “A situation whereby a group of people, who are not prepared for governance or ready to offer anything to the society are controlling a big party like the PDP, one should review his participation in such a party. I can tell you without mincing words that I am at that stage now. I am reviewing and assessing the options before me.”

On how he was able to settle the long-standing score with Tinubu, Obanikori said the Oba of Lagos was behind the reconciliation.

His words, “My reconciliation with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not just happen overnight. I want to thank the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and my personal friend, Kashim Imam, for the reconciliation.

“The reconciliation was not meant to serve political interest but rather a personal and Lagos interest. Asiwaju and I belong to one family.