The Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan has been described by the Secretary General, Council of Yoruba Obas, Oba Aderemi Adedapo an attention-seeking monarch for declaring himself as the leader of all Yoruba Obas.

Olugbo had while speaking at an event in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday, May 14 said, “I am the leader of all obas in Yorubaland. I speak with thunder in my mouth and I make bold to say so. No one is above me in Yorubaland inasmuch as it has been accepted that we are from Ife. I am the one that Oduduwa met at Ife. We are the husband of Moremi Ajasoro. Anyone who wants real Yoruba blessing should approach me. I am the one bestowed with the power.”

Asked which of the various historical accounts of Yoruba land was authentic since his own version was the latest in the series, the Olugbo said his account was most accurate.

But Oba Adedapo, who is also the Olojudo of Ido Osun, said the Olugbo’s claim was untrue.

Adedapo while reacting to the claim of the Olugbo said no one could rewrite history of the Yorubaland now in order to suit his purpose, saying the Ooni of Ife remained the leader without any controversy.

Oba Adedapo, who is also the Coordinator, South-West Council of Traditional Rulers, said the late Ooni, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, was highly instrumental to Oba Akinruntan’s ascension to the throne.

He said, “Oba Akinruntan is an attention seeker. He is a rabble rouser, he deserves no response but some people especially outside the country may tend to believe his claim if he is not corrected.

“His utterance is part of royal rascality we are talking about. Does he want to rewrite history or what? Nobody can rewrite history. The late Ooni Sijuwade made it possible for him to become the Olugbo.

“He must withdraw that statement within the next 96 hours which is four days. What he is saying is abominable in Yorubaland.”

The monarch said Olugbo was not part of the 54 Yoruba Obas with original crown, saying he was using various tactics to draw attention to himself.