Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, to shut up and seek God’s forgiveness for abusing him barely two years after he begged him in a letter over previous insults.

Governor Fayose had last week in Ile Ife, Osun State, lambasted Obasanjo for what he called Obasanjo’s unnecessary outbursts on President Goodluck Jonathan.

But Obasanjo, through one of his associates who craved anonymity in Abeokuta on Friday, said that Fayose who wrote him a letter, begging him two years ago to facilitate his (Fayose) return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could be attacking him again so soon.

The Obasanjo associate asked Nigerians not to take Fayose serious as he would soon write another letter of apology to the former president.

Fayose’s letter, dated 26th June, 2012, exclusively in possession of Saturday Tribune, contained how Fayose begged Obasanjo for forgiveness for what he called his actions that had caused embarrassment to the former president. The tone of the letter also asked the former president to help him facilitate his return to the PDP.

The former president, in his reply to Fayose’s letter, dated July 18,2012, accepted to forgive the Ekiti State governor but told him that the aspect of facilitating his return to the party needed to be handled at the local, state and the national levels of the party.

Below is the unedited content of the letter Fayose wrote to Obasanjo and the former president’s reply to Fayose’s letter.

Fayose’s Letter:

“Dear Baba,

“There is no denying the fact that my relationship with you has gone sour as a result of my action and inaction which have definitely caused you embarrassment in public and this has marred our very good father-son relationship in the past.

“I take responsibility for my over reaction and disrespect to your person which is most regretted, I am indeed sorry.

“I pray that God will give you the grace to let go of the past knowing fully well that I am human and therefore not infallible especially considering the circumstances surrounding my removal from office.

“To further buttress my willingness to seek peace with you, I could recall that I had made several efforts to this effect by consulting your close allies in the persons of Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), Chief Omilani and Pastor Oyedepo amongst others.

“Lastly, kindly disregard all insinuations or political blackmailing suggestive of my doing or saying anything contradicting my present disposition as contained in this letter.

“My reconciliation with your goodself may not go down well with some of my political opponents, but you remain the father of all.

“My wife sends her love and greetings.

“With high regards.

Signed

Ayo Fayose.

Obasanjo’s reply dated July 18, 2012

“Dear Ayo,

“I write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated June 26, 2012 pleading with me to forgive you, as you put it, for your action and inaction which have caused me embarrassment in the public.

“As for the embarrassment and personal insult to me, forgiveness is divine and I will not withhold forgiveness since I believe that God will not withhold forgiveness for my inadequacies.

“However, for me, the personal aspect can be handled by me but the party aspect has to be handled at the local, state and national levels of the Party.

“I wish you all the best and God’s blessing.”

Signed

Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to the associate of Obasanjo who spoke with Saturday Tribune, it was based on Obasanjo’s intervention that other stakeholders of the party rallied round Fayose to facilitate his readimission into the party even amid stiff opposition from leaders of the PDP in Ekiti State.

“One wonders why the same Fayose who wrote that letter is now against the president settling his differences with Obasanjo given the background that he (Fayose) wrote that letter of apology barely two years ago,” the source said.