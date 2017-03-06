South African leaders have been criticised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for allowing xenophobic attacks to continue in their country.

He was however quick to say that, if the leadership of the country allows its youths to continue killing other fellow Africans, it will be a calamity for South Africa and the African continent as a whole.

The former President who featured on Kaduna based Liberty Radio Programme, Guest of the Week at the weekend said “it is understandable to say the South African youths are being childish, but it is unacceptable for their leaders to watch them go on rampage against fellow Africans.”

He however stated categorically that any leader who allows xenophobic attacks to linger under his watch is not fit to be an African leader.

According to Obasanjo who spoke extensively to Liberty Radio on the newly established Obasanjo Presidential Library, no African country can attain development in isolation.

“They must move together as a continent if the desired development is to be achieved.

“What all African countries must remember is that, Nigeria fought for decolonisation of most of that African countries. But, whether anyone remembers what Nigeria did for decolonisation of African countries or not is not even an issue, the issue, the issue is that any African must not be treated as unwanted in any part of Africa.

“If youths are behaving childishly, then, what is the leadership doing? It is understandable to see children behaving childishly, but if the leaders also behave childishly, that is a calamity for that country and for Africa”.