Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and General Abdulsalami Abubakar visited General Ibrahim Babangida at his Hiltop Mansion in Minna, Niger State Capital over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health condition, The Nation reports.

It was gathered that the three former leaders have decided to pay a visit to the president i to ascertain the true state of his health but IBB’s state of health will not allow him travel.

In the meeting which lasted for two hours, it was learnt that they expressed concern over the politicking of the President’s health which they noted is unhealthy and a threat to national development.

They also reportedly frowned at the discordant tune by the President’s media aides and his close associates which they plan to discuss when they meet him.

The meeting according to sources ended with a prayer for the health of President Buhari and General Babangida.

The meeting of the former heads of states was held top secret as visitors that usually visit the house were disallowed from entering the house ahead of the arrival of Chief Obasanjo.

It was learnt that before Obasanjo’s arrival, General Abubakar was already in IBB’s house waiting as the Niger state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello recieved Obasanjo at Minna airport and accompanied him to IBB home at hill top devoid of official retinue.