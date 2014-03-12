Dr. Orji Uzoh Kalu took Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the cleaners on Tuesday describing him as the worst president ever produced since the country’s return to democracy in 1999.

Kalu, former governor of Abia State, and a strong political opponent of Obasanjo, disclosed this in a lecture he delivered at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN.

Speaking on the topic, “Youths Empowerment and Good Governance”, he pointed out that there had been no checks and balances in the presidency from 1999 till date.

Kalu noted that his problem with Obasanjo started in 1999 when he single handedly financed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lending the party N500 million which he borrowed from the defunct Hallmark Bank.

He explained that Obasanjo insisted that the then PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Gamade should not pay back the money.

He said, “as if that was not enough, the former president closed Slok Airlines as it landed Enugu Airport without explanation, shut down Hallmark Bank, then I knew, the problem has begun”.

The former Governor said that payment of the N500 million had remained his problem with Obasanjo till date, saying that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, immediately he stepped out as the governor of Abia State for alleged money laundry.

Dr Kalu pointed out that despite all the setbacks, Slok group of companies has not less than 13, 000 in it’s pay roll and plans to employ up to 25, 000 Nigerians by the next two years, stressing that youths unemployment was the biggest social problem in Nigeria.

He noted with disdain that it was only in Nigeria that thousands of graduates remain unemployed years after graduation, saying that institutions get licensed without commensurate provision for employment upon graduation.

Earlier in an opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Bartho Okolo, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, Prof Polycarp Chigbu said that unemployment rate in Nigeria stood at 23.9 percent, which implies that every 30 persons out of 100 were unemployed.