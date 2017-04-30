Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he is not sorry for treading on anybody’s toes during his reign as president of the country between 1999 and 2007.

Obasanjo said he did what he had to do and had no regrets.

The elder statesman spoke in Lagos on Friday, April 28 during a reception organised by his close associates to celebrate his 80th birthday.

“I make no apologies for treading on anybody’s toes. If anybody put their toes on my path, I will tread on them,” Obasanjo said.

He attributed Nigeria’s woes to inconsistencies in government policies.

Obasanjo said the failure of successive leaders to consolidate on the achievements of their predecessors had made governance look like an impossible task.

Obasanjo recalled that during one of his visits to Singapore, he asked the country’s former Prime Minister, Harry Lee Kuan Yew, the secrets of the Asian country’s success.

The former president said, “He (Yew) simply told me their secret was that they did a few things right and continued to do them right. We keep lamenting as if Nigeria is impossible to run or get things rights.

“I think that during my tenure as president, we did quite a few things right but our failure to continue to do what we have done right is the problem.