Former President Olusegun Obasanjo turned 80 yesterday, March 5 though he has admitted severallyhe does not know the exact day he was born.

As part of the activities lined up for his birthday, the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library was officially opened on Saturday with 45 Serving and Former Presidents in attendance.

Below are seven facts you didn’t know about the Ebora Owu himself;

1.) He was born in Ogun State in the early period of March 1937, and grew up in Owu (Abeokuta).

2.) His military ambition came to fulfillment in 1958 at the age of 21, when he enlisted in the Nigerian Army. There he attended the 6-month Short Service commission training at Mons Officer Cadet School in Alderhshot in England, and was thereafter commissioned as an officer in the Nigerian Army.

3.) Obasanjo did not participate in the military coup of July 1975, led by Murtala Mohammed, he supported it and was named Murtala’s deputy in the new government.

4.) The Ota farmer became a born-again Christian while in prison during the dictatorship of Sani Abacha 1993–1998, as he spoke out against the human rights abuses of the regime, and was imprisoned for alleged participation in an aborted coup based on testimony obtained via torture.

5.) Obasanjo is a writer of books. His book, which is titled Peace Story for Children, is a 14-page booklet illustrated with various cartoons, and is aimed at “sowing the seeds of peace in the minds of children”.

6.) Gen. Obasanjo had four spouses which goes in this order Esther Oluremi (Ex-wife), Lynda (Ex-wife, deceased), Stella Abebe (deceased) and Mojisola Adekunle (deceased).

7.) He has over twenty children which include Iyabo-Obasanjo Bello, Gbenga Obasanjo, Dare Obasanjo amongst others.

8.)His multi-billion naira Presidential library was commissioned in Abeokuta on Saturday, March 4 2017 and it had a lot of dignitaries in attendance.