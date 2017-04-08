According to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the activities of church leaders are contributing to the rampart cases of corruption across the country.

The Ota farmer said this on Saturday, April 8 while speaking at the convention of Victory Life Bible Church International in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo said fighting corruption should not be a one-off affair because it would bounce back with vengeance.

“There is no doubt that all our institutions have been tarnished by the brush of corruption,” Obasanjo, a retired army general, said in his speech titled ‘The Role of the Church in the Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria.”

“If the Church, as an institution, does not take bribe or get involved in other corrupt practice, the behaviour of some of our men of God leaves much to be desired.

“They not only celebrate but venerate those whose sources of wealth are questionable. They accept gifts (offering) from just anybody without asking questions. This gives the impression that anything is acceptable in the house of God.

“But if Jesus can chase out those buying and selling from the temple with the declaration that, ‘My house shall be called the house of prayer, but ye have made it a den of thieves,’ then it is time to stand up against corruption.”

Obasanjo, who was represented at the event by Femi Olajide, the chapel of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library’s Christ the Glorious King Church, called on the Church to clean its Augean stable in order to restore its holiness.

He also advocated that prosperity messages be preached with caution and moderation.

“Our present day ‘money changers’ and ‘merchants’ must be chased out of the Church and put to shame in the larger society.

“While miracles, signs and wonders are the expectations of true believers, such must be based on righteousness. To preach that one can acquire wealth without labour is not only deceitful; it is a call to corruption. It is false preaching and it is sinful.

“We must be careful in believing and celebrating every testimony of miraculous blessing, hence we end up being hoodwinked into celebrating corruption.”

The former President said he took a “bold step” to curb corruption, adding that the fight against corruption was made a “top priority” during his administration.