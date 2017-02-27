If not for the encouragement late South African President, Nelson Mandela, and a retired Anglican Bishop and South African rights activist, Desmond Tutu, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo would not have contested not to talk of winning the 1999 presidential election.

The Former President revealed this on Sunday, February 26 at a church service for his 80th birthday organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter, held at the Treasure House of God, Agbeloba, Abeokuta.

He said the advice of the duo, among others, prompted him to go into the presidential race in 1999 when he contested for the seat to emerge Nigeria’s president.

“When I came out from prison for the offence I didn’t commit and people started putting pressure on me to be Nigeria’s President, I was confused,” Mr. Obasanjo, who led Nigeria both as a military and a civilian leader, said.

“But in that confusion I seek advice, not from here. I went first to Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu. Mandela said ‘Olu (Olusegun) whatever your instinct tells you, follow it’”, Obasanjo said.

“Tutu, after listening to me, said ‘are you tired of serving God and your people.’ He now said ‘my advice to you is that go and do what your people asked you to do.’”

Mr. Obasanjo said a biblical passage helped him finally agree to run in 1999.

“When I now came back, one day I was reading the book of Esther and I saw where Modekiah said you are here for your people and I started changing my mind from there,” he said .