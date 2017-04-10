Following the recent failures of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to win corruption cases, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised the anti-graft body to hire the services of ‘Ogbologbo’ lawyers.

An ‘Ogbologbo’, a Yoruba word means ‘seasoned, experienced person.

Obasanjo gave the advice today while reacting President Muhammadu’s Buhari’s charge to the EFCC to stop losing cases.

Obasanjo said, “I was reading today when the President (Muhammadu Buhari) said the EFCC should stop losing cases. They lose cases for a number of reasons.

“One, they engage more of outside lawyers. I believe that they need staunch, `Ogbologbo'(seasoned) lawyers inside that will do the work.

“If I am a lawyer and I want the opponent to win a case, what I will file will be `wishy washy. And if I file a `wishy washy’ case, the opponent will see the loophole and he will get out of it. I believe that it is important.

“Secondly, thorough investigation is very important. Now, investigation must be thorough, it must be proper and it must be really taken seriously.

“Third, our judges must be committed in fighting corruption.

“They must be committed to fighting corruption. Because if the investigation is very sound and you have `ogbologbo’ lawyer to handle the case, if you have Salamigate, you know what the answer will be.

“So it is a chain: investigation, prosecution and the judiciary. If there is weakness along this line, chances are that corruption cases will continue to be lost, “he said.