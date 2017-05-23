The International Community has been called on to help tackle the humanitarian crisis in the North East ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made the call yesterday, May 22 at the donation of 35,930 kilograms of seeds by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), to Borno State Government in Maiduguri.

“We call on the international community for help. Yes, the Boko Haram terrorists are on the run, but the Boko Haram menace has not been completely solved,” he said at the donation of 35,930 kilograms of seeds by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), to Borno State Government in Maiduguri yesterday.

Obasanjo, an IITA Ambassador, said the international community had great role to play in ensuring food security in the region.

“We have to tell the world that our problem in the North East is not our inability to feed ourselves because we are lazy.

“Our problem has to do with the menace of Boko Haram and the insecurity that we have to face for the past years”, he said.

Obasanjo commended Governor Kashim Shettima for his numerous achievements in agriculture in spite of the Boko Haram insurgency.