Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that God had been partial to him as he did not deserve the favour he bestowed on him.

The former president stated this in his remarks at the thanksgiving service organised in his honour by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter, ahead of his 80th birthday scheduled to hold on Sunday, March 5.

Decked in white agbada, the former President said given the village where he hails from, Ibogun Olaogun, and the illiterate parents that gave birth to him, he never thought his name would even be known in the next village let alone the whole of Nigeria, Africa and the world in general.

Obasanjo also recounted his ordeal after he was alleged to be involved in planning a coup against the regime of the late dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha.

He said it was due to divine intervention that he came out of prison alive.

He said, “God has been partial to me by showing me so much favour that I do not deserve.

“If you don’t know anything about me at all, go to the village where I was born. I was born by parents that were illiterates. There was no road to the village then. One could not boast of even being known in the next village.

“God has done so much more than I deserve. I thank God for this.”