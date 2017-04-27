Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been said to be overwhelmed by the office of the President right from his first days at work.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made this assertion in the book, ‘Against the Run of Play’ written by former presidential spokesman, Segun Adeniyi.

Obasanjo added that he acted more as an opponent of Jonathan than a supporter of Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2015 presidential poll.

The Ota farmer, who said Jonathan deceived him that he would not give Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke the petroleum portfolio in his cabinet was deceived into believing that he could use money to buy the 2015 presidential election and that Jonathan was gripped by the fear that Buhari, as president, would jail him or lead him to an early grave.

”I warned him not to make Diezani petroleum minister But in a tone laden with regrets, Obasanjo pointed out that there were certain things Jonathan did that fell below his expectations as a former president.

“There were certain decisions taken by Jonathan very early in his administration that pointed to the fact that the office was bigger than him and one of them was the appointment of a petroleum minister,” he said.

According to Obasanjo, he cautioned Jonathan not to appoint Diezani Alison-Madueke to such a sensitive sector but the president ignored his counsel.

“Jonathan gave me the impression that he was not going to give her the portfolio but at the end he did and we can see the consequence.

He, of course, knew what he was doing,” Obasanjo stated.