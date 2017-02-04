Those wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead have been described as wicked, callous and treacherous by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Ota farmer said this in a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Friday.

Obasanjo had noted that instead of such individuals embarking on such worrisome declaration, all that the President needed “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”

The former President who cautioned against politicisation of every situation in the country, recalled that he has also been victim of such rumoured death while in office as first citizen of the country.

He said no normal human being would wish an elderly person dead irrespective of their differences.

He said, “If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better.

“For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

“Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”

A section of the social media had claimed last week that President Buhari had died in London, United Kingdom, following his illness.