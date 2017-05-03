The lack of successful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases involving ‘politically-exposed persons’ is a major challenge facing the Federal Government’s anti-corruption crusade, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said.

He added that despite the efforts of successive governments, corruption still posed a challenge to the progress and development of Nigeria.

He stated this while delivering an inaugural lecture organised by the National Open University of Nigeria, in Abuja, on Tuesday, May 2.

The lecture was titled, “Leadership, Governance, and the Challenges of Development in Nigeria: The Way forward.”

Obasanjo, who admitted that Nigeria’s poverty and seeming lack of direction was caused by leadership, said the institutions in the country needed to be strengthened to ensure transparency and accountability.

He said, “Nigeria’s poverty, insecurity, lack of unity and cohesion, youth restiveness and seeming directionless are conscious and unconscious choices made by Nigerian leaders. The impact of corruption on the Nigerian society and economy has been devastating. It continues to affect the government’s ability to provide basic services and has negatively impacted on the wellbeing of the population.

“The lack of successful prosecution of high-profile corruption cases involving some Politically-Exposed Persons is giving a serious cause for concern both for Nigerians and the international community. We must take away the proceeds of illicit enrichment and remove negative role models in our society.”