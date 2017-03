Former President Olusegun Obasanjo added another year to his age on Sunday, March 5 and a party was hosted to celebrate him.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Femi Otedola, Ooni of Ife: Oba Ogunwusi and Olori Wuraola, Dele Momodu, Senators Dino Melaye and Shehu Sani amongst others were present at the 80th birtdhay party of the Ebora Owu.

