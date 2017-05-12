Despite groom’s mother’s opposition to their wedding, the traditional wedding of the son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo Obasanjo and Tope Adebutu took place yesterday, May 11 at the Balmoral Hall of Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

The wedding was attended by dignitaries and friends of Chief Obasanjo and Adebutu.

Wife of the former President, Mrs. Taiwo Obasanjo, had filed a suit at an Ikeja High Court, seeking to stop the wedding of her son, Olujonwo, but lost.

Justice Lateefa Okunnu dismissed the suit on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the suit.

See more photos below;