Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the prohibition of the activities of private tax collectors contracted during the administration of his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

He also assured the people of the state of a quick economic recovery in 2017.

The governor, in his address to the people, expressed gratitude and appreciation to them for overwhelmingly entrusting him with the responsibility to take charge and to steer the socio-economic and political destiny of the State.

Obaseki, who reviewed the socio-economic activities of 2016 and concluded that it was indeed harsh, however, exuded confidence that 2017 would be better for the people of the state.

“As we reflect on 2016, we have every reason to be thankful to God Almighty for preserving us and our country; 2016 was a year of challenges, difficulties, excitements and opportunities.

“Undoubtedly, the economic recession unleashed unprecedented difficulties on individuals, families and communities as no aspect of our economic and social life was spared the severe economic hardship.

“Because of the drop in the price of crude oil and the vandalism of pipelines; we saw the value of our currency decline significantly.

“The laws of our country vest the responsibility for collecting taxes exclusively on the three tiers of government – federal, state and local governments.

“Consequently, with immediate effect, only employees of government can collect taxes and levies in the state.

“All arrangements to collect taxes or levies entered into by any state or local government agency in Edo State, cease to be valid”, he stated.