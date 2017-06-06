The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has distanced himself from reports that he is the one sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra.

Obiano who spoke on Tuesday, June 6, through his Senior Special Assistant on media and strategic communications, Mr Oliver Okpala, described the story as “untrue and complete falsehood”.

An online publication had recently accused Obiano of making a gift of two SUV cars and cash of $50,000 to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The publication had alleged that the jeeps and cash were delivered to Kanu shortly after his(Kanu’s) release.

But the governor’s aide had insisted that the allegation was the handiwork of the opposition.

He said “Most worrisome and satanic is the allegation that the Governor gave cash donations and SUV vehicles to the organisations and its leaders.

Okpala said such unfounded allegations were ungodly and capable of creating unnecessary tension in the polity.

He maintained that the Governor as a consummate financial expert had been managing the State’s scarce resources with prudence, adding that government expenditures had been judiciously done.

Okpala wondered what people gained in peddling rumours and lies instead of engaging in meaningful ventures.