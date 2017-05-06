A clergyman, Obinna Omerie, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will successfully pilot the affairs of the country till 2019 in good health.

Omerie, the founder of Grace and Great Kings Christian Ministry, Egbu, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo, made the declaration while addressing journalists in Owerri on Saturday, May 6.

“God revealed to me as His prophet that Buhari will complete his tenure in 2019,” he said.

He said that those expressing concern over President Buhari’s health are spiritually blindfolded and speaking from revelations backed by satanic sources.

The man of God also said that the economic recession in the country was divinely motivated, saying ‘‘Nigeria’s economy will emerge stronger at the end of the recession.

“For children of God this economy is not so much felt now.

‘‘The situation is fast opening prosperity doors for some cities like Owerri, Port Harcourt, Lagos, and Calabar, because things are positively changing in these cities now.’’

(NAN)