Super Eagles of Nigeria attacker, Odion Ighalo has completed his move from Watford to Chinese Super League side, Changchun Yatai for a reported £20m.

The 27-year-old Ighalo who joined the Hornets in 2014 from Italian side Udinese helped Watford win promotion to the Premier League in the 2014-15 campaign.

He scored 15 top-flight goals in 2015-16, but has only one Premier League goal this season and has gone 15 games without scoring in all competitions.

Another Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua, were exploring the possibility of pairing Ighalo with Carlos Tevez, the world’s highest-paid player on £600,000-a-week.