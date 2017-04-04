In a bid to lead by example, the honourable Minister of Technology and Science, Ogbonnaya Onu, rode in a Made in Nigeria car with wooden body at the annual “Technology and Innovation Expo” #Techno2017 in Abuja on Monday, April 3.

The maker of the wooden-body car named “Amara”, Ahmed Aliyu drove the car to the arena in company of the Minister.

Aliyu who is from Niger state, said he rode the car from Bida, Niger state to Abuja and used only 23 liters of fuel.

The car uses a motorcycle engine. All other materials used in the making of the car were sourced locally except the Wheel, engine and Tyres.

See more below;