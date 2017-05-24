The Ogun State Ministry of Health has set up a panel to investigate scandal involving a lecturer at the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese, Ijebu, Dr Seyi Adu, who allegedly impregnated a female student of the school, Mosunmola.

The panel is expected to probe the matter within seven days although the college said Mosunmola was not a student of the school when she got pregnant.

The school further added that Adu was not an employee of the college, but just an “associate lecturer.”

Recall it was reported that Adu and Mosunmola had sex in a hotel sometime August 2016, which both parties did not deny.

However, while Adu, who is married with two children, accused the 28-year-old of seducing him, Mosunmola said the lecturer coerced her into the relationship as a precondition to passing his course which she failed.

Efforts by the college’s provost, a dean and head of department, to mediate in the dispute were said to have met a brick wall.

A human rights lawyer with the state ministry of justice was said to have successfully brokered a deal between the duo, wherein Adu agreed to pay Mosunmola a monthly stipend of N5,000 in addition to N7,000 for her ante-natal registration.

Within two months, the agreement broke down after Mosunmola presented a list of items required for her delivery, which she valued at N50,000.

Adu was said to have accused Mosunmola of wanting to turn him into a cash cow.

The Commissioner for Health, Ogun State, Tunde Ipaye, on Tuesday said a panel had been set up to investigate the claims of both parties.

The Public Relations Officer of the college, Ayodele Alaga, said the issue was between two adults, adding that the school had nothing to do with it.