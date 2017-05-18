The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai has been urged by the Ohaneze Ndigbo not to hesitate in exposing those approaching soldiers for political reasons.

Recall Buratai had earlier claimed some politicians were approaching soldiers, with the aim of overthrowing President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Ohanaeze warned against attempt by anybody or group, to take advantage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s sickness “to take power through the back door.”

Deputy Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, said Nigerians deserved to know the individuals involved.

He (Buratai) should name those people, so that Nigerians will know who they are, and their motives.

“People should not take advantage of Mr. President’s health condition to take power through the back door.

“Whoever they are, they should know that any attempt to scuttle democracy in this country will be resisted by Nigerians. Military rule is no longer welcome in this country.

“But Buratai should start by naming these people; Nigerians need to know who they are so as to stop them,” Ibegbu said.