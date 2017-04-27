A heavy duty truck crushed to death a commercial motorcyclist also known as Okada rider at Daleko Bridge inward Isolo, Lagos on Thursday, April 27.

The passenger on the motorcycle, who survived the accident, was dragged from the wheels of the truck with a broken leg.

A crowd of sympathisers reportedly made frantic efforts to rescue the two victims of the accident which occurred at about 9.15am on the Mushin-Isolo Road, Lagos.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) promptly responded with rescue vehicles which lifted the truck, allowing the removal of the cyclist’s lifeless body stuck between the wheels.

Eye witnesses siad the that the accident occurred when the motorcyclist, who was on top speed, tried overtaking the truck at a dangerous bend.

The corpse was moved to a mortuary while the injured was taken to hospital.

See more photos below;