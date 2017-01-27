okonjo-iweala

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has denied knowledge of a sponsored post on Facebook about her and former Agriculture Minister, Akinwunmi Adesina contesting the 2019 election.

But reacting to this, Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, in a statement on Thursday said: “My attention has been drawn to this campaign making the rounds on Facebook.

“I have nothing to do with this and I urge those behind it to stop, as I am focused on other things.”

“While I thank those who want to have my name constantly in the headlines for one important position or the other in the country, rest assured I am fully occupied with my international assignments and loving it. Best,” She concluded.

