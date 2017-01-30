Three governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party from the South East region are about joining the ruling All Progressives Congress according to Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

This was even as the leaders of the APC in the zone called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in office in 2019.

A statement issued by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting of the ruling party in the geopolitical zone, which took place in Owerri, the Imo State capital, stated that Okorocha and all the APC leaders in the zone had thrown their weight behind the President for eight years in office.

Okorocha said, “We are going to support President Muhammadu Buhari for the eight years he is going to lead the nation. This is the time for Ndigbo to come and work together. We are also going to use the Anambra election to show that the APC has arrived in the South-East. The Igbo played bad politics in 2015. Today, we have lost a lot. We are not anywhere because of our bad politics.”

Okorocha disclosed that he was in touch with the three serving governors in the South-East, promising that they would soon join him in the APC.

He added, “Being the only APC governor in the South-East does not give me joy and I therefore advise other political leaders in the geopolitical zone to take the advantage of the moment and come into the APC.”

The stakeholders’ meeting equally produced a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, as the new leader of the party in the zone.