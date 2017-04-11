Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has said he finds himself better placed as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria than being a governor.

Okorocha told journalists in Owerri yesterday, April 10 that as much as he has made up his mind not to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019 presidential poll, he would offer himself for the position after the end of Buhari’s tenure.

His words: ”Governor does not fit me. What fits me is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I will not contest against Buhari ‘