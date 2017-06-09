Pro-biafra groups were on Thursday, June 8, warned by Ossai Ovie, a special assistant to Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to not include Delta State as a part of Biafra.

He, therefore, asked the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to remove the state from the map the group reportedly created.

Ovie told newsmen in Asaba, the state capital, that Delta had never been part of Biafra, calling its inclusion in the map an error and wrong judgement.

“Delta is not part of the South-East region and does not subscribe to the renewed agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra and others.

“We are from the South South part of Nigeria and we are proud Nigerians”, he declared.

Recall that the Ijaw Youth Council similarly lambasted MASSOB for claiming that the South-South region is part of the Biafra territory.

A statement by IYC spokesman, Barr. Henry Iyalla, said while the Ijaw and Niger Delta people identify with the Biafra struggle, their own struggle for self-determination “predates the Biafra agitations