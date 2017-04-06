Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been accused of being responsible for 80 percent of the problems besetting the country.

Senator Femi Okurounmu who is a leader of the Pan – Yoruba socio-political Organisation, Afenifere who said this also noted that the former president compounded the problem of the country by trying to bribe the National Assembly into accepting his third term bid.

On how the current senate seems to be living affluently, the Afenifere Chieftain said Obasanjo enriched the senate for his own political gain.

According to Okurounmu, “Again that was part of the problems Obasanjo created for the country. When we were in office during Obasanjo’s first term, he put up his best hands. It was then that we had the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) bill, and that was when we started fighting corruption.

“Even in the Senate, we fought corruption by removing the Senate president, Chuba Okadigbo for anticipatory approval of money under N500 million. We removed him from office because we believed Obasanjo really wanted to fight corruption.

“As soon as we left, and he got his second term, he began to prepare the ground for his third term and he began to spoil the legislators. That was when the legislator started having what we called fantastic quarterly allowances.

“Obasanjo knew that he needed them, so, he couldn’t fight them. People are afraid to tell him the truth. I read in the papers that since he left PDP, the party has been going down. That is typical Obasanjo, he will make you feel everything is good because of him, and everything is bad is because of others.

“If you look at the situation of things in this country today, Obasanjo is responsible for 80 percent of our problems.”