Oladunni Churchill, the husband of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has finally opened up on the crisis currently rocking their marriage.

In a recent interview with Toast magazine, Oladunni Churchill reveals that he hasn’t had access to his son,Andre who he misses so much as Tonto Dikeh won’t pick his calls.

He noted that he misses his son who coincidentally turns one today, February 17,2017 as he had planned a worthwhile birthday party for him with friends and family members but that all effort to reach him proved abortive, and this is affecting my business and emotions as Tonto Dikeh has refused to pick his calls and the nanny.

He also shared a photo today of an empty seat to wish him happy birthday. This however has drawn reactions from followers.