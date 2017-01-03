Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh on Monday evening, Janaury 2 commenced training with his new club, Dutch second division side, Fortuna Sittard.

Oliseh, who applied for the job directly, rather than through his agent, says he’s elated to be coaching the club and says his first aim is to develop a playing philosophy for the club to ensure they concede less goals and play beautiful football. His appointment made him the first African to manage a club in the Netherlands.

“I am very happy to be here,” Oliseh told Fortuna Sittard’s official website.

“Because this is a good opportunity for me. Years ago, I got the highest coaching diploma in England, in a class with guys like Ryan Giggs and Roberto Di Matteo. Now I want to bring my football philosophy into practice. There were other clubs interested in me.

“But they are thousands of kilometers away from my home (in Belgium). And I want to be close to my family. My family means the world to me. Is more important than training. But training I love to do most. I contacted Fortuna myself.

“I have a manager, but I did it myself. Partly because I wanted to get a feel for the club. what kind of club is Fortuna, where does the club want to go? I spoke with Charly Chudik and liked the conversation we had.”

