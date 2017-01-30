The spiritual leader of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu says God has been provoked due to the executive orders signed by US President Donald Trump in his first one week in office.

According to him, Trump will soon earn God’s wrath as a result of his harsh orders.

Going further, he foresees the United States Congress throwing out all the harsh executive orders by President Trump.

He said this at his international headquarters in Calabar, Cross River state and stressed the importance of love and unity.

He also noted that Trump was working against the Holy Spirit by causing division, disaffection and hatred in the world.

He said: “President Donald Trump thinks he is working to please the electorate. He does not know that he is offending the Holy Spirit by causing disaffection, hatred, division amongst not only American people but people around the world… Trump should not provoke God to bring down His wrath on the US. They should be very careful about threat to deport the so-called foreigners.”