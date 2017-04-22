Veteran Nollywood actor, Olumide Bakare is dead.

He died on his way to the hospital in the early hours of today, April 22.

His Personal assistant confirmed his death.

Fellow actor, Saidi Balogun also took to his twitter handle @saidibalogun to confirm the sad news.

OLUMIDE BAKARE chief KoKo of Oluwa lambe house.Gone too soon. https://t.co/Ep9Ao84csO — Saidi Balogun (@saidibalogun) April 22, 2017

Bakare, who has been sick for more than a year was discharged from the University College Hospital (UCH) last year after he was allegedly diagnosed with a respiratory disorder problem.